FAA certified multi-function instrument introduced for GA aircraft

AeroVonics, a startup aerospace company with operations in Albuquerque, New Mexico, has received FAA certification of its initial launch product, the AV-20. With 12 functions, the AV-20 incorporates an array of capabilities packed into a single, 2″ instrument.

Approved for installation in CFR Part 23, Class I and Class II, non-pressurized aircraft, the AV-20 provides legacy aircraft advanced functionality for under $1,000, according to company officials.

The AV-20 provides standby attitude, probeless angle-of-attack, slip/skid, G-meter, clock, outside air temperature, bus voltage, dual user timers, engine-run timer, flight timer, density altitude display, true airspeed, and audio alerting. Its internal battery provides 30 minutes of automatic emergency full-function backup in the event of power loss, company officials report.

The AV-20-S Certified, which connects to the pitot and static systems of the aircraft, costs $895, with an introductory price of $795. The AV-20, which does not connect to the pitot and static systems of the aircraft, sells for $499.

“We created AeroVonics for pilots in the underserved light general aviation market. New certification policies from the FAA are allowing companies to create significantly lower-cost modern avionics that can serve the certified market at an experimental aircraft price point,” says CEO Bill Shuert.

AeroVonics is also introducing the larger 3 1/8″ AV-30-E for the experimental market. The AV-30 features dual-mode operation as both an Attitude Indicator and Directional Gyro and can replace multiple legacy instruments without panel modifications or installation GPS antennas, greatly lowering installation costs, according to company officials.

The AV-30-C variant is expected to earn STC/PMA certification in late 2019. The AV-30 provides over 15 functions with both the experimental and certified versions retailing for $1,595.

Videos

The company has uploaded several videos to YouTube showcasing the product: