Study: Pilot turnover in bizav 100% in next 10 years

A newly released study from flight training provider CAE shows that the turnover of new business aviation jet pilots will reach almost 100% by 2028, with the need for 40,000 new business jet pilots in the next 10 years.

This is the first time CAE has included business aviation in its Airline and Business Jet Pilot Demand Outlook Study, a 10-year forecast that covers pilot demand through 2028.

“All major market indicators remain strong and are driving solid performances in both the business and commercial market aviation segments,” said Nick Leontidis, CAE group president, civil aviation training solutions, in the study’s opening comments. “The result is an unprecedented demand for professional pilots and a new urgency to develop better pilots, faster.”

The National Business Aviation Association has been working to help its members with their pilot demand issues, according to Jo Damato, NBAA’s vice president, educational strategy and workforce development.

The association publishes an annual Compensation Survey and a Management Guide that offers best practices for adequate staffing.

“These benchmarks and best practices are critical to successful retention strategies. In addition, everyone in our industry needs to consider their self a full-time recruiter highlighting the positive aspects of a business aviation career,” Damato said.

Additionally, Damato pointed to NBAA resources that can help the next generation of pilots learn about aviation career opportunities and connect with the NBAA Young Professionals (YoPro) Council. These resources include a new Careers in Business Aviation video and a dedicated Student Edition of Business Aviation Insider magazine, both of which are which is suitable for sharing with students at local career days.

“Many solutions depend on grassroots strategies. NBAA has seven regional representatives that work closely with regional business aviation regional groups around the country to offer specific opportunities for students regarding scholarships and outreach events,” Damato said.

The 2018 CAE study stated that only 5% of the pilot population are women, and “tackling gender diversity would address a historic imbalance while giving operators access to a talent pool nearly twice its current size,” she said.

“We as an industry need to educate parents, teachers, guidance counselors, anyone who will listen, that aviation is a career industry for everyone. Mentorship by women and men is important to encourage more women to enter our field.”

You can see the full CAE study here.