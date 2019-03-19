Video: Touring the American Legend factory

A new video posted to YouTube by the guys at FunPlacesToFly.com chronicles a recent flight to Sulphur Springs, Texas.
“Our EAA chapter and a local flying club were invited to have a tour of the American Legend Aircraft Company, which is famous for the Legend Cub, a two-place, LSA certified aircraft designed for airfields of any size and surface.”
Check out the two-a-half-minute video below:
