Garmin autopilots STC’d in Mooneys and Cessna 414

Garmin has received FAA Supplemental Type Certification (STC) in several more aircraft models for the GFC 500 and GFC 600 autopilots.

New aircraft models approved for the GFC 500 autopilot include the Mooney M20, covering models M20M, M20R, and M20S.

Meanwhile, the GFC 600 autopilot was STC’d for the Cessna 414A.

The GFC 500 autopilot, intended for single-engine airplanes, integrates with the G5 electronic flight instrument or a combination of both the G5 electronic flight instrument and the G500 TXi or G500 flight displays to provide pilots with an economical and modern autopilot solution, according to Garmin officials.

The GFC 600, intended for high performance piston single and twin engine aircraft, as well as turbine aircraft, is designed as a standalone autopilot. It can be paired with the G500 TXi/G600 TXi or G500/G600 glass flight displays, Garmin navigators, as well as a variety of third-party flight displays, instruments, and navigation sources, company officials note.

The GFC 600 and GFC 500 autopilots provide thousands of existing general aviation aircraft with a simple, light-weight, cost-effective autopilot upgrade path, Garmin officials say.

The GFC 600 and GFC 500 incorporate solid state attitude with self-monitoring capabilities. In addition to traditional autopilot capabilities such as altitude hold, vertical speed, and heading modes, the GFC 600 and GFC 500 also include altitude preselect, VNAV1, Level Mode, underspeed and overspeed protection, and more. Pilots can also select, couple and fly various instrument approaches, including GPS, ILS, VOR, LOC and back course approaches when paired with a compatible GPS navigator, Garmin officials report.

As a standard feature on both the GFC 500 and GFC 600 autopilots, pilots receive Garmin Electronic Stability and Protection (ESP), which works to assist the pilot in maintaining the aircraft in a stable flight condition. ESP functions independently of the autopilot and works in the background to help pilots avoid inadvertent flight attitudes or bank angles and provides airspeed protection while the pilot is hand-flying the aircraft, company officials explain.

For customers who already have a G5 electronic flight instrument, the GFC 500 starts at a suggested retail price of $6,995 for a 2-axis autopilot. The GFC 600 autopilot starts at a suggested retail price of $19,995 for a 2-axis autopilot with electric pitch trim.