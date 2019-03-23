General Aviation News

New Smart Panel Mount USB Charger introduced

EA Manufacturing has introduced a new smart version of its 4.2A panel mount USB charger.

EA Manufacturing has sold more than 5,000 of its original versions of the 4.2A panel mount charger to customers looking to add a USB power outlet to their aircraft instrument panel, boat, car, or motorcycle, according to company officials.

The new Smart charger model now has circuitry built in to autodetect Apple, Android and different brand devices to allow them to charge at the higher rate that the charger is capable of, company officials note.

The older model was seen as a generic low power charger to some devices so they would not take advantage of the full power available from the charger. With today’s cockpits relying on many USB powered devices such as tablets, EFBs, phones, and ADS-B receivers, a high power and reliable USB charger is needed, company officials said.

Price: $29.95.

