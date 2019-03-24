Picture of the Day: Learning to fly (from Point B to Point A)

Jams Gill submitted this photo and a replay of a cockpit conversation:

“Ok. Do you think you can get us back to the airport?”

“I can certainly try.”

“Good job! How did you figure out how to get back?”

“I turned around and followed the river back.”

“You are a natural! How old are you? (She looked at the clock and said “I am 8, but I will be 9 in two hours.”)





