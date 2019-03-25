Looking for a new place for the $100 hamburger?

SocialFlight, a free web and mobile app for finding events and interesting places to fly, has launched its new “Burger Flights” feature, adding thousands of airport restaurants to the SocialFlight interactive map.

Using the SocialFlight mobile app or SocialFlight.com on the web, users can display a graphical map of airport-accessible restaurants from a single tap of the Burger Flights feature button.

The airport restaurant data is the result of a combined effort by SocialFlight’s internal research team, contributions from SocialFlight users, and an algorithm that identifies airport-accessible restaurants from commercial data sources. The result is an airport restaurant database that includes location, hours, photos, reviews and more, according to SocialFlight officials.

“Our mission at SocialFlight is to provide pilots with a single ‘go-to’ source to find aviation events and destinations for their next flying adventure,” said Jeff Simon, president. “Great airport restaurants and the ubiquitous $100 Hamburger flight have always been at the core of general aviation culture, and we are excited to be able to make finding them easier than ever before, right from your phone or PC.”

SocialFlight’s new Burger Flights feature joins the other features available on SocialFlight, including fly-ins, air shows, pancake breakfasts, conventions, FAA Safety Seminars, and more. According to Simon, more than 50,000 events have been catalogued to date.

SocialFlight’s interactive map also includes thousands of aviation events, aerial tours, and destinations, including attractions, hotels, ground transportation, campgrounds, and aviation businesses, such as pilot shops, he adds.

SocialFlight’s Burger Flights feature is included in the 7.0 release of the free SocialFlight mobile app for Apple and Android devices, as well as on the web.