Fast approach ends in collision with snowbank

The pilot reported he landed farther down the snow- and ice-covered runway in Soldotna, Alaska, than anticipated due to being “a little high and a little fast” during the approach.

He added that he applied brakes but that he was not slowing down quickly enough and determined that there was not enough runway remaining to attempt a go-around.

He controlled the airplane “the best he could until he hit the snow berm at the end of the runway.” The airplane nosed over.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the windshield.

The pilot reported that there were no preaccident mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The pilot’s unstabilized approach and failure to attain the proper touchdown point, which resulted in a runway overrun and collision with a snowbank.

NTSB Identification: GAA17CA210

This March 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.