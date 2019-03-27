Charge your electronics faster with new high-power digital clock/USB charger

Mid-Continent Instruments and Avionics has introduced the MD93H Digital Clock/USB Charger.

The high-power USB charger delivers 3 amps per port to simultaneously charge electronic flight bags, cell phones, tablets, and other electronic devices at full power, according to company officials. The unit’s 2″ design allows it to fit in any standard panel cutout, officials add.

The six-digit, seven-segment LED clock has five modes: Local Time, UTC/Zulu Time, Countdown Timer, and Stopwatch.

An internal battery, with a life expectancy of more than 10 years, maintains time and flight timer memory when not powered by the aircraft, company officials note.

Additional features include external lighting control and built-in photocell for automatic dimming. The MD93H protects itself and the charging device from short circuit, power surges, and over-current potential, company officials said.

Price: $684.