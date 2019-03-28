STOL King ground loops

The private pilot reported that, shortly after touchdown during landing at the airport in Bozeman, Montana, the experimental, amateur-built tailwheel equipped airplane immediately veered to the left.

The pilot corrected with right rudder and applied engine power, however, the STOL King subsequently ground looped, during which the right main landing gear strut collapsed.

The pilot, who was the builder of the airplane, reported that this was the second time the gear struts had bent on this airplane.

Following the first event, the pilot had reinforced the landing gear strut, but he believed the design of the main landing gear was unable to withstand the routine stresses of landing.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain directional control during landing.

NTSB Identification: WPR17LA080

