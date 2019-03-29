Fixated pilot lands gear-up

The pilot of the retractable-landing-gear Cessna 182 reported that, during the approach of a simulated 180° power-off landing, he became fixated on his touchdown point and did not complete the landing checklist.

He added that he did not look outside to check that the main landing gear was down or to “confirm a green [landing gear position indicator] light.”

The airplane landed at the airport in Colorado Springs, Colorado, with the gear retracted, sustaining substantial damage to the fuselage.

The pilot reported that there were no preaccident mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airframe or engine that would have precluded normal operation.

In a followup e-mail, the pilot reported that he was using an active noise reducing headset during the accident flight. He added that, although the gear warning horn was audible, it did not translate in his brain as a landing gear retracted warning.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to complete the landing checklist and to extend the landing gear before touchdown.

NTSB Identification: GAA17CA197

This March 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.