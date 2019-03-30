General Aviation News

Video: How Julie clark flies her airshow

FlightChops’ Steve Thorne visited with airshow star Julie Clark, in a video that shows how Julie flies her airshow in her T-34. Julie has logged 11,000 in the T-34 — and she’ll log even more next week as she performs at SUN ‘n FUN 2019.

