New Nav/Strobe lights STC’d for Bonanzas and Barons

Wilco has received an FAA STC to install Whelen Orion LED Nav/Strobes on Beechcraft Bonanzas and Barons, built in 1974 and after, with factory original style wingtips to Whelen Orion LED Nav/Strobes via a Wilco kit.

The STC permits the replacement of the existing Nav/Strobe with a Whelen Orion LED Nav/Strobe using a mounting plate developed by Wilco, and the option of adding supplemental recognition lights on the tips under the same lens.

“Incorporating the latest state-of-the-art LED Technology available in an all-inclusive package, the Whelen ORION650E series eliminates the need for existing power supplies,” explains Vice President Mike Hattrup. “Using a plate specifically designed for original factory style Beechcraft wingtips, the Whelen Orion OR650E is mountable for a wide variety of applications with minimal integration and easily retrofitable.”

“The ORION650E series is quite simply the brightest form of LED Anti-collision and Position lighting available,” he added.

The new STC requires replacement of legacy lights in all three Nav Positions with LED Nav/Strobe, with the option of adding Whelen Model 71125 Recognition Lights in the wing tips.

This is Wilco’s second STC in lighting products, following its STC to install Whelen LED Orions on Cessna singles in late 2016. Wilco holds 10 STCs allowing for battery installations on more than 450 different models of aircraft, including most Beech, Cessna, and Piper piston and turbo-prop aircraft, as well as four STCs for landing gear inspection mirrors and one STC to replace the fresh air vents on the Cessna 210.