AviatorsMarket.com launches

On opening day of SUN ’n FUN 2019, a new website, AviatorsMarket.com, launched.

The new site was created to meet the changing needs of everyone in business and general aviation (B&GA) who relies on the Internet to buy, sell, or just window shop for an aircraft or aviation-related products and services, according to officials with the Sarasota, Florida-based company.

“While you can find anything related to aviation on the Internet, that search is often a long and frustrating experience. Unfortunately, the high-levels of functionality and ease-of-use that is part of every other e-market industry has been missing in the aviation segment – until now,” said Ana Cunha-Fontes, CEO of Aviators Market Publishing. “We did a lot of research and learned that what people want today is a easier, more personalized experience whenever they shop for anything online. That’s what lead to the creation of AviatorsMarket.com.”

“We’re not the first online source for buying or selling an airplane or service. Being first isn’t always being best,” she continued. “Take Orville and Wilbur Wright, Henry Ford, and Michael Aldrich, for example. The Wrights didn’t invent flight, they found a way to sustain and control it. Ford didn’t invent the car, he found a way to make personal transportation affordable. And Aldrich didn’t invent the Internet, but he did see an opportunity to use real-time connectivity to create e-commerce, a.k.a. online shopping.”

“In the same ways the airplane and automobile transformed transportation, online shopping has forever changed the way we do business,” she noted. “And our goal with AviatorsMarket.com is to do for online aviation shopping what the Wrights, Ford, and Aldrich did for their industries: Revolutionize it.”

According to the company’s Chief Technology Officer, Kevin Maloy, the development team behind AviatorsMarket.com put equal effort into creating an industry-leading user experience, while at the same time providing aircraft brokers, sellers, and product and service providers with an array of new-generation tools to make their advertising more effective.

“AviatorsMarket.com has been built using the most advanced e-commerce functionality available,” he said. “The enhanced user experiences provided by this technology will enable our advertisers to promote their aircraft or products in ways that have never been available before in our industry. AviatorsMarket.com is truly the evolution of the aviation shopping experience.”