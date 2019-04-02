Piper introduces new trainer aircraft

On opening day of SUN ‘n FUN, Piper Aircraft unveiled the Piper Pilot 100 and Pilot 100i training aircraft.

The VFR equipped Piper Pilot 100 starts at $259,000, while the IFR equipped Pilot 100i is $285,000.

The idea for the new trainers came about three years, according to Simon Caldecott, Piper’s president and CEO.

“We realized we weren’t supporting the aircraft equipment needs of all flight schools,” he said. “We needed a more affordable trainer that can support flight schools of all sizes.”

He noted the company’s engineers worked closely with officials from Continental and Garmin to come up with configurations that would save money for the customer.

The new two-seaters are powered by the 180-hp Continental Prime IO-370-D3A, which offers 128 ktas max cruise speed and 522 nm range with 45 minute reserve.

The Pilot 100 boasts Garmin G3X Touch Certified avionics.

The Pilot 100i adds an IFR capable upgrade package that includes the Garmin G3X Touch, GFC500 autopilot, the new GNX 375.

Both aircraft will be available in limited quantities beginning in 2020.