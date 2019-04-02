VFR into IMC results in CFIT

The pilot reported that, while approaching the airport in Blue Earth, Minnesota, in night, marginal visual meteorological conditions, he turned on the pilot-controlled runway lights. He added that he began a descent to the runway without observing the runway lights or airport and encountered “ground fog” about 200′ to 300′ above ground level (agl).

He added that he continued the descent to the runway while referencing the navigational moving map and GPS altitude on his electronic flight bag (EFB) application ForeFlight.

Subsequently, while in a left turn, the Cessna 182 hit terrain about a nautical mile south of the runway.

The left wing, firewall, and fuselage sustained substantial damage.

The pilot reported that there were no preaccident mechanical malfunctions or failures with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

He added that, while en route, he reset his airplane-installed barometric pressure altimeter to the GPS altitude indicated on his EFB, which resulted in a “300′ error.”

An automated weather observing station, about 14 nautical miles west of the accident airport, recorded visibility at 2-1/2 statute miles, light rain, mist, and an overcast cloud ceiling at 300′ agl.

Probable cause: The pilot’s decision to continue the night, visual flight into instrument meteorological conditions, which resulted in controlled flight into terrain while on final approach. Contributing to the accident was the pilot’s improper use of an electronic flight bag.

NTSB Identification: GAA17CA215

This April 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.