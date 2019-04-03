200 mph on 100 hp

The tandem two-seat, low-wing Stream looks like a fighter jet. But its Rotax 912 ULS 100-horsepower engine ensures you won’t need a government budget to fly it.

Richard Jones, owner of N34RJ, spent 30 days in Prague, Czech Republic, building 51% of his Stream. After he left, the factory finished it up and shipped it stateside.

At SUN ‘n FUN, he got to see it in completed form for the first time. And he couldn’t be happier.

“Prague is within two hours of some of Europe’s most famous cities,” said Jones from the TL Aircraft display at SUN ‘n FUN. “My wife thoroughly enjoyed our time at both the factory and weekend trips through out Europe.”

The Stream has a 200 mph cruise speed, an 800-mile range, and 550-pound useful load. There are a variety of options for outfitting the panel, and visibility is superb. Equipped, the Stream is priced at $199,000.