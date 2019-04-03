TBM 910 unveiled at SUN ‘n FUN

Daher likes SUN ‘n FUN. In what has become a bit of a tradition, Daher debuted a new model, the TBM 910 “single-engine very fast turboprop” on opening day of the show in Lakeland, Florida.

Enhancing Daher’s TBM e-copilot strategy, the 910 includes automatic icing detection that then provides automated protection while also keeping the pilot in the loop.

When an externally-mounted sensor detects ice, if the pilot fails to take action, the system will activate. Further, Crew Alerting System (CAS) will inform the pilot.

“This added protection – which also is incorporated on the recently-unveiled TBM 940 – is part of our constant drive to use intelligent functionality in further improving safety and operability, and are firsts for production aircraft in the TBM’s category,” said Nicolas Chabbert, Senior Vice President of the Daher Airplane Business Unit. “These new standards redefine the ultimate private aircraft: User-friendly, safe and efficient for both pilots and passengers.”

The icing system hardware comes from Goodrich, while the brains of the system was designed in house.

The 910 comes with Garmin’s G1000 NXi avionics suite and includes Surface Watch and Baro VNAV. Inside the cabin the 910 has been refined with additional thermal insulation for cabin sidewalls, USB power ports, integrated storage for electronics and enlarged cup holders.