New flight school opens at KAPS

A new flight school, Southern Aviators Flight Training, has opened at Port of South Louisiana Executive Regional Airport (KAPS) in Reserve, Louisiana.

The new flight school is owned and operated by Quintin G. Wilson (aka Quintin Gerard W.).

“Executive Regional Airport has received numerous calls over the years from persons interested in getting their pilot’s certificate and we have always had to send them to other airports for this service. Now we can say ‘there is a company operating here at KAPS,’” said Paul Aucoin, executive director, Port of South Louisiana. “We thank Southern Aviators Flight Training for choosing to open their business at KAPS and bring that market niche here.”

“Our goal is to support talented future pilots and also current pilots who want to develop and share their love for flying and aviation,” said Quintin Gerard W.

Growing up, Quintin had two driving passions: Music and flying. These two had him pondering life as both a musician and pilot. Though economic necessity at the time led him to immerse himself in music lessons and set his dreams of the skies aside, he now enjoys the best of both worlds — a career as a contemporary jazz artist and a private pilot since 2001.