Pilot ‘simply forgot’ to lower landing gear

The pilot reported that, during his first approach to land at the airport in Granby, Colorado, he performed a go-around due to excess speed on final approach. He added that he retracted the landing gear and flaps and remained in the traffic pattern.

During the second landing, he extended the flaps and reduced power for a normal landing, but during the landing flare, he heard the propeller strike the runway, and the Cessna 210 skidded to a stop.

The pilot reported that he “simply forgot to check if the landing gear was down on the second landing attempt.”

The fuselage sustained substantial damage.

The pilot reported that there were no preaccident mechanical malfunctions or failures with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to extend the landing gear before landing.

NTSB Identification: GAA17CA221

This April 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.