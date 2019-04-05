New instrument rating course now available from King Schools

Aspiring instrument rating pilots now have a completely updated King course to use in preparing for their FAA knowledge test.

The all-HD version of the King Schools online Instrument Rating Ground School & Test Prep Course includes new content with every lesson reshot in HD video, according to company officials.

“As always, our goal is to keep it all fun and interesting, and the King Schools course developers and video production folks really stepped up their game on this new course,” said Martha King. “We have added a significant amount of material regarding GPS procedures and use, including “Climb Via” and “Descend Via” clearances, along with great explanatory graphics. We also wanted the newest generation of YouTube learners to be especially pleased, so we made sure the graphics really pop and we kept to our goal of providing bite-sized learning lessons of 5 to 10 minutes in length. Of course, John and I also kept our focus on creating fun ways to help people remember important information.”

“The new Instrument course not only covers all the information pilots need to pass their Instrument Rating Knowledge Test, but it also includes extensive discussions of risk management interwoven throughout the course in accordance with the new Instrument Rating Airmen Certification Standards (ACS),” added John King. “The ACS, for the first time, provides standards for the knowledge test and this supports us greatly in having much more significant and meaningful material in our course.”

“As we do with all our test prep courses, we guarantee that our customers will pass their exams and that their online courses will always be up to date,” added Barry Knuttila, King Schools CEO.

This online interactive video course includes compatibility with the free King Companion App for iPad and iPhone. The app allows users to download lessons to their device when they have an internet connection, allowing them to watch the lessons any time, even while offline. When reconnected, their course progress is automatically synchronized with King’s servers, allowing them to move seamlessly between devices, browsers and operating systems.

Like all King test prep courses, the online course also includes free, automatic updates for life.

The King Schools Instrument Rating Ground School & Test Prep Course sells for $279 and is available at KingSchools.com.