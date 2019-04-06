It’s better in the Bahamas for GA pilots

As The Islands Of The Bahamas continues to promote its “Fly Away” campaign, many general aviation pilots are flocking to the destination.

The archipelago was heavily promoted at the week’s SUN ‘n FUN International Fly In & Expo.

The Bahamas is no stranger to SUN ‘n FUN as officials of the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation has enjoyed a relationship with the expo’s organizers for more than 20 years.

Minister of Tourism and Aviation, the Honorable Dionisio D’Aguilar, who traveled to the event for the first time, said the partnership with SUN ‘n FUN is a “natural fit.”

“This is a natural spot for the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation as SUN ‘n FUN attracts private pilots throughout Florida, who visit The Bahamas. We have 60 airports, 20 of which are ports of entry that pilots can fly into and truly embody island hopping.”

“A number of aviators have flown over land but never over water and so we have shown them how easy it is to get to The Bahamas and assist them with the necessary required paperwork,” said Deputy Director General of Tourism, Ellison ‘Tommy’ Thompson.

On SUN ‘n FUN’s last day, Sunday, April 7, some 40 pilots will fly out to the Bahamas, where they will visit Grand Bahama, Cat Island, and Treasure Cay, Abaco.

Meanwhile, the president of SUN ‘n FUN, John “Lites” Leenhouts, said he sees the partnership continuing to flourish for many years to come.

“We have this partnership where we are building this image in the minds of aviators in America that The Bahamas is a great chain of beautiful islands. Our goal here is to continue to build an aviation bridge between Florida and The Bahamas that has constant aircraft. We want to know all there is to know about The Bahamas to make the experience enjoyable and easy for all of our aviation friends,” he noted.