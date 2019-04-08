New name unveiled for SUN ‘n FUN

The SUN ‘n FUN International Fly-In and Expo will have a new name starting in 2020: The SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo.

SUN ‘n FUN is the largest fundraising event for the Aerospace Center for Excellence (ACE) on the Lakeland Linder International Airport in Florida.

Next year’s event will be held March 31-April 5 2020.

“Renaming this iconic aviation event reflects our mission to engage, educate and accelerate the next generation of aerospace professionals,” said John “Lites” Leenhouts, president and CEO of SUN ‘n FUN. “This change reflects the evolution the fly-in has been undergoing. Our fundraising efforts enable us to provide extensive youth-based programs and scholarships that have been recognized as the model that is now being replicated across this country. Our focus on preparing the next generation to be inspired and trained as job-ready candidates to address the demands of today’s aerospace industry will be reflected in our new name, SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo starting in 2020.”

Leenhouts was quick to note that the fly-in will continue, as it is the fundraising arm for the education programs at SUN ‘n FUN.

“The event name and enhanced logo retains the rich history of 45 years of aviation camaraderie,” he continued. “The horizon line looks to the future, as well as matches the organization’s tagline, ‘the sky is just the beginning.'”