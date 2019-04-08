General Aviation News

Video: The XP-82 in flight

by

There was no doubt that the XP-82 Twin Mustang was the star of the show at last week’s SUN ‘n FUN.

Warbird expert Frederick A. Johnsen captured this video of the plane in flight during the show:

