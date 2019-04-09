Cub and 172 collide on runway

The pilot of the tailwheel-equipped Piper J-3 Cub reported that his airplane was not equipped with a radio and that the forward visibility was not good when taxiing while piloting the airplane from the rear seat. He entered a left downwind for the runway at the airport in New Carlisle, Ohio, saw no other aircraft while on final, and continued to land.

He added that, during the landing roll, as he turned to clear the runway, his airplane collided with a Cessna 172 that was taxiing on the same runway after having landed on it from the opposite direction.

He reported that he did not see the Cessna before the collision.

The Piper sustained substantial damage to the right wing’s front spar.

The pilot of the Cessna reported that, while flying in the traffic pattern, he announced his position and intent to land on the airport’s common traffic advisory frequency during all landings while simultaneously visually checking right and left for traffic. He added that, as he was taxiing on the runway toward the exit after landing, he saw the Piper land in the opposite direction on the same runway. Subsequently, the Piper turned diagonally across the runway toward the Cessna, and the two airplanes collided.

The Cessna sustained substantial damage to its right wing.

Both pilots reported that there were no preaccident mechanical failures or malfunctions with either airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The pilot’s decision to land on an occupied runway and his failure to see and avoid the other airplane.

NTSB Identification: GAA17CA223B

This April 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.