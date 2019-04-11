Registration open for online multiengine ground school

Registration is now open for WINGsReality EDU’s Multiengine Pilot Ground School.

The Multiengine Pilot Ground School starts on May 16, 2019. The live class is webcast on Thursday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m. ET for six weeks. Classes may be accessed via video on student’s schedules during the week.

According to instructor Michael Lessard, CFII/MEI, the course is a “very exciting, fast-paced, and highly motivating course that delivers comprehensive training to prepare you to be a safe, knowledgeable, and efficient multiengine pilot. Regardless of your experience as a pilot, your transition to multiengine airplane flying will introduce many new concepts in the operation of the aircraft and its systems, aircraft performance and limitations, aerodynamics, emergency procedures, and the overall thought process of flying.

The course will cover all elements of the Airman Certification Standards for the multiengine airplane practical test.

“As a multiengine pilot you will likely be flying pressurized aircraft and/or aircraft that have service ceilings over 25,000′,” he continued. “That in mind, this course adds value by including ground training for the high-altitude endorsement as well.”

Cost for Tuition and Materials:

Tuition $139.95

eBook and full course resources $339.95

Course Total $479.90

For more information or to register, go to WingsRealityEdu.com.