Video: Flying in ‘That’s All, Brother’

While at SUN ‘n FUN 2019, Frederick A. Johnsen, a regular contributor to General Aviation News who writes the Of Wings & Things column, got the chance to fly in the famed D-Day C-47 “That’s All, Brother.”

Leader of hundreds of C-47s over Normandy in June 1944, this C-47 was rebuilt recently for the Commemorative Air Force.

“It is an emotionally charged experience to go aloft in the same aircraft that took young Americans over hostile territory during one of the world’s greatest combat efforts of all time,” notes Fred, who is also the force behind AIRAILIMAGES.com.

See more videos from SUN ‘n FUN 2019 on Fred’s YouTube channel.