TruTrak autopilot STC’d for Cessna 180, 182, 185, and Piper PA 32

TruTrak Flight Systems has received FAA approval for the Vizion autopilot to be installed in the Cessna 180, 182, 185, and Piper PA32 aircraft.

TruTrak is also now the holder of the STC for the Vizion autopilot, which was previous held by the company’s development partner, the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA).

The STC transfer means that TruTrak “can now more easily support the existing customer base and removes complications for both customers and EAA,” company officials said in a prepared release.

TruTrak officials report they have received more than 100 pre-orders for these aircraft.

Complete Vizion autopilot system pricing remains unchanged at $5,100 for the autopilot, servos, install kit, wiring harness, and STC.

While the STC is now sold by TruTrak, it is purchased separately from the autopilot system on the TruTrak website.

“We are so excited to be able to offer this great autopilot for even more aircraft,” said CEO Andrew Barker. “While it took longer than we had wished to get these new models approved, it was worth the wait. We appreciate the continued support of this process by both our customers and EAA. Since we now hold the STC, EAA will be less involved going forward, but we are still very grateful for their advocacy and hard work. We are more committed than ever to making sure that this process continues to get easier and faster, allowing us to add even more aircraft in the near future.”