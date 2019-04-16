New STOL contest launching in Minnesota

A new event, the Sodbusters STOL Competition, will take off Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Milaca Airport (18Y), north of Minneapolis.

Organized by Jeff Pohl, the event will feature four categories of competition: Heavy Touring, Light Touring, Bush Class, and Light Sport/Light Experimental Aircraft.

Trophies will be presented to the winners of the four groups and plaques will be presented to those who finish in second and third place, according to organizers.

The awards will be presented during a pig roast Saturday evening that will be catered by Timber Valley Grill. A local group, called In The Fields, will provide live music. On Sunday morning the airport will host a fly-in breakfast.

The entry fee for pilots is $50. There will be no charge for tie downs or camping (including showers). The Pig Roast will be priced later. A breakfast ticket, for all the eggs, bacon, sausage and pancakes anyone can eat, will be $8.

Aircraft approaching Milaca should communicate on 122.9.

“The goal is to have a good time and to make this an annual event,” said Pohl. “We’re hoping we might attract some of the traffic departing EAA AirVenture, and we will be offering camping space starting on July 29.”

For more information, contact Jeff Pohl at 612-221-8584 or go to the event’s Facebook page.