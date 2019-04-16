Picture of the Day: B-17 training complete

Glenn Brasch of AirportCourtesyCars.com, submitted the following photo and note: “The B-17 ‘Sentimental Journey’ recently stopped by Ryan Field (KRYN) in Tucson, Arizona, for lunch after the crews completed their annual recurrent training with the FAA.”





