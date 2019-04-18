Loss of control study seeks pilot input

Researchers at Purdue University are looking for pilots to complete a survey on flight maneuvers.

“Loss of control in flight is one of the main causes of aviation accidents. This survey is part of a research project which explores the connection between the flight training process and preventing loss of control accidents,” says researcher Catherine Troyer, a graduate student in aviation management working with graduate student Alyssa Harvey and Professor Brian Dillman at the School of Aviation and Transportation Technology at Purdue University.

“We expect that the results obtained from this study will be used to advise the FAA of possible changes to the Commercial Airmen Certification Standards and other training resources and improve the safety of general aviation for future generations.”

The survey consists of 12 to 15 questions and should take less than 15 minutes to complete, according to the researchers. Once you begin the survey, you can stop at any point and continue where you left off later.