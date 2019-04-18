General Aviation News

Video: First flight of the Stratolaunch

by Leave a Comment

Frederick A. Johnsen, General Aviation News’ Of Wings & Things columnist and the force behind Airailimages, just posted a new video to YouTube, explaining: “Big news is the first flight of the huge Stratolaunch aircraft at Mojave, California.”

Also included in the video are rare images from a New Guinea AAF boneyard in 1945, plus a March visit to the Air Force Armament Museum at Eglin AFB in Florida, Fred reports.

You can subscribe to the Airailimages Channel on YouTube here.

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Thank you to our online partners