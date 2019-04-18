Video: First flight of the Stratolaunch

Frederick A. Johnsen, General Aviation News’ Of Wings & Things columnist and the force behind Airailimages, just posted a new video to YouTube, explaining: “Big news is the first flight of the huge Stratolaunch aircraft at Mojave, California.”

Also included in the video are rare images from a New Guinea AAF boneyard in 1945, plus a March visit to the Air Force Armament Museum at Eglin AFB in Florida, Fred reports.

