Video: First flight of the Stratolaunch

Frederick A. Johnsen, General Aviation News’ Of Wings & Things columnist and the force behind Airailimages, just posted a new video to YouTube, explaining: “Big news is the first flight of the huge Stratolaunch aircraft at Mojave, California.”
Also included in the video are rare images from a New Guinea AAF boneyard in 1945, plus a March visit to the Air Force Armament Museum at Eglin AFB in Florida, Fred reports.
