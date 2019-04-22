Picture of the Day: Freedom Tower

Robbie Culver submitted the following photo and note: “My friend Kirk took me on my first trip through the Hudson River VFR corridor in his beautiful Cessna Cardinal RG. NY approach, LaGuardia tower and Newark tower were all incredibly helpful.”

“As we passed the Freedom Tower I captured this photo. If you look close you can see the Ground Zero WTC memorial reflection pools.”

“What an amazing GA experience!”





