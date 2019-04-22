General Aviation News

Video: Exploring ice caves in Alaska

by

From the Crave Life YouTube Channel, Dmitry Kudryn and friends fly a Cessna 182 from the Wolf Lake Airstrip to frozen Lake George to explore an ice cave in the middle of the lake in Alaska backcountry.

