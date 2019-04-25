Video: Fly, Bike, Fly

Pilot Gary Lanthrum recently uploaded a video to YouTube, documenting his recent adventure flying his Maule to San Juan Island in Washington State, going for an 18 mile bike ride, and flying home.

“The whole adventure took less than three hours,” he notes. “Getting to the town of Friday Harbor on San Juan Island by car from my home is a five-hour trip there and a five-hour trip home. It requires two ferry rides each way and long waits at the ferry terminals before loading my car onto the boats. It was a sweet way to spend part of an afternoon.”

“The views while flying over the Straits of Juan de Fuca to the San Juan Islands are spectacular,” he adds. “It’s a great part of the country to live and fly in!”