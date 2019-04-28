Picture of the Day: Flying through a rainbow

Andrew Lyons submitted the following photo and note: “Flying back from New York to Connecticut in a Cessna 172P with a few showers in the area, I spotted this beautiful rainbow and was able to nearly fly through it before I lost sight of it.”

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.