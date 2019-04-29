AOPA offers Ground School Workshops at next fly-in

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association will offer a variety of Ground School Workshops at its fly-in at its headquarters in Frederick, Maryland, May 10-11.

The paid workshops include: Mountain Flying and Short Field Landings; Aircraft Maintenance for Owners; IFR (Beginner and Refresher); VFR (Advanced and Long Cross-Country Flying); IFR Advanced; Introduction to Formation Flying; and Upset Recovery.

The best part? When you pay for one of the workshops, you can go to all of them, AOPA officials note.

Cost for the workshops is $99 if paid in advance or $120 if you pay at the door.

A full schedule of free and paid opportunities is available here.

“Not to be confused with our free seminars, these in-depth learning experiences will be at a professional ground school level of education,” AOPA officials said. “Offered in two, three-hour sessions on both Friday and Saturday, these workshops will provide an opportunity to roll up your sleeves and deepen your skills in subject areas, provided by world-class presenters. You’ll leave each workshop with a logbook endorsement attesting that you’ve completed three hours of ground training applicable toward the Air Safety Institute’s Focused Flight Review.”

The Focused Flight Review also qualifies as WINGS credit, AOPA officials noted.

Admission to the fly-in is free.