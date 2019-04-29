SocialFlight expands to Europe

SocialFlight, a free web and mobile app for finding events and interesting places to fly, has expanded to Europe.

The Italian portion of the expansion is the result of the cooperative work of Massimo Belloni and Rinaldo Gaspari from the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) Italy. The organization assisted SocialFlight’s internal research team with data for the local airfields used by pilots for most recreational flying. SocialFlight used that data as the basis for their efforts to implement airport restaurant and event data.

“We are excited to see SocialFlight expanding into Europe and were happy to work with them to map out the Italian airfields that many of our pilots frequently fly from,” said Gaspari, president of AOPA Italy. “Bringing our aviation community closer together and improving the joy of flying is something we can all embrace.”

SocialFlight’s European expansion beyond Italy has been assisted by the support of Emmanuel Davidson, president of AOPA France and director of Global Marketing and Communications at Continental Aerospace Technologies. With Davidson’s assistance, SocialFlight is working to form similar partnerships with other AOPA organizations throughout Europe, company officials said.

“Our work with SocialFlight at Continental Aerospace Technologies has demonstrated how beneficial it is to provide general aviation pilots with a mission for their flying.” said Davidson. “SocialFlight’s weekly event planner email and apps provide pilots with more reasons to fly and help them plan their next flying adventure. It’s a great tool for pilots everywhere and I am excited to see it expand throughout Europe.”

SocialFlight’s Weekly Event Planner email sends a personalized email to members, notifying them of upcoming events in their local area, with links to the app and web site for more information. SocialFlight’s interactive map also includes thousands of aviation events, aerial tours and destinations, including attractions, hotels, ground transportation, campgrounds, and aviation businesses, such as pilot shops.

The SocialFlight mobile app and web suite is used by tens of thousands of pilots to help them find fly-ins, air shows, pancake breakfasts, conventions, FAA Safety Seminars, and more. More than 50,000 events have been catalogued to date.

The free app is available on the iTunes App Store for iPhone and iPad and Google Play Store for Android Phones and Tablets, as well as on the web at www.SocialFlight.com.