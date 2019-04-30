Association teams with flight school to offer scholarships

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — The Westchester Aviation Association (WAA), a non-profit organization representing general aviation at Westchester County Airport, and Academy of Aviation, a flight school located at the airport, have collaborated to provide scholarships for those who aspire to become pilots.

Two WAA Bill Weaver Aviation Scholarships — one for $7,000 and another for $3,000 — will be awarded as a credit towards flight training at the Academy of Aviation.

Last year’s scholarship winners. From left to right: Chris Richards, Academy of Aviation President; Luc Piderman, $7,000 scholarship winner; Adam Delitta, 3,000 scholarship winner; Eric Faulkner, WAA President.

The scholarship program is open to anyone seeking their initial pilot’s license, as well as for pilots seeking a higher rating or endorsement, according to officials.

Applicants must submit an essay to explains their aviation background and objectives and how a scholarship will help the applicant achieve their goals;

an explanation of the applicant’s financial situation and scholarship need; and the applicant’s specific flight training requirement — to obtain a private pilot or commercial license or instrument rating, etc.

Deadline for scholarship entries is May 10, 2019. Winners will be announced at the Westchester Aviation Association Annual Safety Day Conference held at the Westchester Marriott on June 4-5. Scholarship winners will be required to attend the event to accept the award.

A stipulation of the scholarship is that the recipients agree to perform six hours of aviation volunteer service, as a way to give back to the local aviation community.



“The WAA Board of Directors agrees that there is a growing need for pilots in general aviation. In fact, this topic will be discussed by a panel of experts at our upcoming Safety Day on June 5,” said WAA Chairman Eric Faulkner. “We want to continue to give opportunities to aspiring pilots by offering financial assistance through these scholarships – in doing so we also honor the memory of Mr. Bill Weaver, who recently passed away. Bill was a true aviator who gave countless hours of his time to the aviation community throughout his life.”

The WAA Bill Weaver Aviation Scholarship was named after William R. Weaver, who passed away earlier this month at the age of 66. Bill was one of the founders of West Air, which later became Million Air White Plains. He was in the aviation industry for more than 40 years and was a long-time member of the Westchester Aviation Association’s Board of Directors.