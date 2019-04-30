Post-maintenance flight fatal for pilot

While conducting a post-maintenance test flight in visual flight rules conditions, the private pilot of the multi-engine airplane reported an oil leak to air traffic control. The controller provided vectors for the pilot to enter a right base leg for a landing to the south at the nearest airport, about seven miles away.

The pilot turned toward the airport but indicated that he did not have the airport in sight. Further, while maneuvering toward the airport, he reported that the engine was “dead,” and he still did not see the airport.

The final radar data point recorded the Cessna 421C’s position about 3.5 miles west-northwest of the approach end of the runway. The wreckage site was in Huntsville, Texas, about four miles northeast of the runway, indicating that the pilot flew past the airport rather than turning onto a final approach for landing. The pilot died in the crash.

The reason that the pilot did not see the runway during the approach to the alternate airport, given that the airplane was operating in visual conditions and the controller was issuing guidance information, could not be determined. Regardless, the pilot did not execute a precautionary landing in a timely manner and lost control of the airplane.

Examination of the airplane’s left engine revealed that the No. 2 connecting rod was broken. The connecting rod bearings exhibited signs of heat distress and discoloration consistent with a lack of lubrication. The engine’s oil pump was intact, and the gears were wet with oil. Based on the available evidence, the engine failure was the result of oil starvation, however examination could not identify the reason for the starvation.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to identify the alternate runway, to perform a timely precautionary landing, and to maintain airplane control. Contributing to the accident was the failure of the left engine due to oil starvation for reasons that could not be determined based on the postaccident examination.

NTSB Identification: CEN17FA167

This April 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.