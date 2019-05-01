An airline alternative

At a recent Washington State Aviation Alliance member meeting, the northwest regional representative for the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) Kristi Ivy showed us a 4-minute video targeting today’s high school and college students.

The airline industry isn’t the only segment of aviation looking for personnel.

Business aviation also has a significant need. And NBAA has multiple opportunities for anyone interested in what business aviation has to offer. From student membership to job boards and scholarships to mentorships, NBAA and its member companies need crew members.

If you know someone (of any age, really) who looks skyward, share this story link with them. The airline industry isn’t the only path in aviation.