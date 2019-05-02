Video: EAA’s B-25 flies again

General Aviation News

On April 20, 2019, the Experimental Aircraft Association’s B-25, Berlin Express, made its first flight in decades after a restoration that took nearly four and a half years. The airplane, best known for its role in the 1970 movie Catch-22, will join EAA’s B-17, Aluminum Overcast, on a tour throughout the country as part of the association’s living history outreach program.

