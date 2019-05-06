General Aviation News

Survey: Rule Related Behavior

Anthony Stanton is a student researcher at Griffith University in Australia. He’s conducting research on “rule related behavior of General Aviation pilots.”

“More specifically, the research explores the psychological determinants of a situational violation and whether personal normative influences contribute to predicting rule-related behavior.”

I just took the survey and found it both easy and interesting. As the respondent, we’re asked our thoughts about a flight with friends that encounters deteriorating weather very close to our home airport, which is our final destination.

Interested? Click here.

Ben Sclair

Ben Sclair is the Publisher of General Aviation News, a pilot, husband to Deb and dad to Savannah, Brenna and Jack. Oh, and a staunch supporter of general aviation.

