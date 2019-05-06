Survey: Rule Related Behavior

Anthony Stanton is a student researcher at Griffith University in Australia. He’s conducting research on “rule related behavior of General Aviation pilots.”

“More specifically, the research explores the psychological determinants of a situational violation and whether personal normative influences contribute to predicting rule-related behavior.”

I just took the survey and found it both easy and interesting. As the respondent, we’re asked our thoughts about a flight with friends that encounters deteriorating weather very close to our home airport, which is our final destination.

