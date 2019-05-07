Picture of the Day: A winner’s autograph

James Pilat submitted the following photo and note: “Roscoe Turner entered the 1938 National Air Races in Cleveland, Sept. 3-5, with the aircraft renamed “Pesco Special” (sponsor was PESCO, Pump Engineering Service Corporation of Cleveland, Ohio), winning the Thompson Trophy Race. For the 1939 races, the aircraft carried the registration NR263Y and the name “Miss Champion” as the sponsor was Champion Spark Plugs. Turner achieved first place in the Thompson Trophy Race again and became the first and only two- and three-time winner (1934, 1938, and 1939).”

