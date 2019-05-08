Pilot loses control while landing in the rain

The pilot reported that he made an approach to a grass airstrip in Frankston, Texas, in light rain conditions with mist.

During the landing flare, the Cessna 177 encountered a rain shower, and the pilot’s visibility was obscured.

He began the landing, but lost sight of the runway.

The airplane touched down left of the runway centerline and veered off the left side of the runway.

He recalled that “by the time I was aware of my position it was not possible to correct,” and the airplane hit trees.

The plane sustained substantial damage to both wing spars and engine mounts.

The pilot reported that there were no preaccident mechanical malfunctions or failures with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The pilot’s loss of runway visibility during landing in rain, which resulted in the pilot’s loss of situational awareness and subsequent loss of airplane control.

NTSB Identification: GAA17CA274

This May 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.