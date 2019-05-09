General Aviation News

71% of business aircraft already equipped with ADS-B

A new report from FlightAware shows that, as of the end of April 2019, 71% of turbine-powered business aircraft registered in the United States are equipped with ADS-B. That’s up from 69% in the March 2019 report.

The FAA has mandated that all aircraft that fly in airspace that now requires a transponder must equip with ADS-B Out by Jan. 1, 2020.

The FlightAware report also includes a breakdown of equipage by aircraft type, which you can see here.

According to FlightAware officials, the company plans to update the report monthly.

