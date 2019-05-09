Maintenance flight goes awry

The pilot in the weight-shift-controlled aircraft reported that he was performing a maintenance flight about 40′ above ground level. He recalled that he remained in the pattern at the airport in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, and that he was in a level flight profile when the left wing hit a tree.

The Quicksilver Sport2S fell to the ground and sustained substantial damage to the left wing strut and trailing edge tubes.

The pilot reported that there were no preaccident mechanical malfunctions or failures with the weight-shift-controlled aircraft that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to see and avoid trees during low-altitude flight.

NTSB Identification: GAA17CA261

