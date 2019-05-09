The annual family reunion, Alaska-style

Officially, it’s called the Great Alaska Aviation Gathering and is organized by the Alaska Airmens Association.

But it’s really just a family reunion. A really big family reunion.

The four guys on the right side of this photo stood in this location for at least an hour, just catching up.

It’s not uncommon to see people stand for an hour — or more — not moving as they catch up under the wing of one of the dozen or so airplanes inside the cavernous FedEx aircraft maintenance hangar at Ted Stevens International Airport (PANC) in Anchorage.

I heard many people exclaim, “When was the last time we’ve seen each other?” or “It’s been too long, how are the kids?” or words to that effect.

This is the best kind of family reunion. It is the family you get to pick.”

One of the association volunteers told me the hangar covers more than fours acres. He should know, as he and a small army of volunteers has swept the floor, with push brooms, each of the last several years before turning the building back over to FedEx. So there’s plenty of room to catch up with whoever you bump into at the Gathering.

A future Alaskan aviator takes a simulated spin around the patch. This was one of several hands-on activities for our next generation of aviators.

Enhanced for 2019, the Gathering included more exhibits geared toward young adults and youngsters, including homemade rockets, balsa wood airplanes, drones, and career opportunities.

Of course, there’s the ever popular Raffle Cub. This year, the tickets were all sold a week or two before the event started. And me without a ticket. Grrr.

Next year, Above Alaska Aviation (the raffle Cub’s builder) is mixing it up. The raffle plane is reported to be a Cessna 180. Can I buy my tickets now?

It was a rare moment when the 2019 Raffle Cub didn’t have a crowd of onlookers.

This year, David Webber won the Raffle Cub. And he happened to be in attendance as his name was called. That’s the first time I recall that happening.

And for those of you who can’t make it to Anchorage for the reunion, you can always follow along, year round, on the Airmen’s Facebook and Instagram pages. You’ll be joining tens of thousands of others.

But do try to make it to the show one of these years. The 2020 Gathering is scheduled for May 2-3.

This is the best kind of family reunion. It is the family you get to pick.