On Wednesday, May 15, 2019, the National Association of Flight Instructors‘ MentorLIVE broadcast will feature Captain Brian Schiff covering the hotly debated, controversial topic of returning to the departure runway following an engine failure soon after takeoff.

His live presentation, “The Possible Turn — Engine Failure After Takeoff in Single-Engine Airplanes,” will be streamed online beginning at 8 p.m. EST.

Since the early days of aviation, turning around to land on the departure runway has been called “the impossible turn.” Schiff will offer a convincing argument to the contrary, identifying times when it is indeed safer to turn back to the runway.

“A turn back to the airport following an engine failure shortly after takeoff is a risky maneuver, but there are times when it might be the least hazardous option,” he says. “The odds of successfully completing one, if needed, are dramatically improved with forethought and preparation.”



Schiff includes insight about the September 2018 Advisory Circular 61-83J that states matter-of-factly that “flight instructors should demonstrate and teach trainees when and how to make a safe 180° turn back to the field following an engine failure.”

The content is based to a large extent on his father, Barry Schiff’s, decades of study and research involving this subject and that the FAA has validated in its Advisory Circular.

“The turnback maneuver belongs in the survival kit of every proficient pilot, to be used only when it would be more hazardous not to use it,” Barry Schiff says.

Highlights of the broadcast include:



A discussion of the principles involved in returning to the airport safely;

Why the only accidents tracked are not successful turnarounds; and

Illustrations of how the turn can be safely executed.

The presentation qualifies for a Master phase WINGS credit and will be archived on FAASafety.gov for future viewing. To register for the live presentation, go to MentorLive.site/program/20.html.

Brian Schiff, a captain for a major U.S. airline, has more than 20,000 hours. He is type-rated on the Airbus A320, the Boeing 727, 757, and 767, the DC-9 (MD-80), CL-65, LR-JET, and Gulfstream V. Schiff has deep roots in general aviation and has flown a wide variety of aircraft. He also holds several flight instructor ratings.

MentorLIVE is NAFI’s monthly, live-streaming broadcast airing the third Wednesday of every month at 8 p.m. Eastern. The programs feature subject matter experts from many aspects of the flight instruction industry to help CFIs be more successful in their training endeavors. Many of these presentations are WINGS-approved credits and are available to all CFIs and aviators.

