Insect in pitot tube causes accident

The private pilot stated that, during the flight, the airspeed indicator displayed a lower than normal airspeed. He landed the Mooney M20E at an intermediate airport to drop off a passenger, then continued to his home airport, a privately-owned, 2,000′ turf runway in Dowling, Michigan.

During the first attempted landing, the airplane would not “settle,” and the pilot initiated a go-around.

During the second landing, the airplane floated again, consistent with a higher-than-indicated airspeed, and he “forced” the airplane onto the runway.

The airplane porpoised and continued off the runway, hitting trees, a fence, and a pole, resulting in substantial damage.

During postaccident examination, the remains of an insect were found in the pitot tube. A functional test of the airspeed indicator revealed no anomalies.

It is likely that the inaccurate airspeed indications were due to the contamination of the pitot static system, which subsequently resulted in a high approach and landing speed and subsequent runway overrun.

Probable cause: Innacurate airspeed indications due to contamination of the pitot-static system with insect remains, which resulted in a high approach and landing speed and subsequent runway overrun.

NTSB Identification: CEN17LA184

This May 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.